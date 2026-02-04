Andrew Zimmern Remembers This As The Best Meat He's Ever Eaten

Looking for a new meat to try? James Beard Award winner and host of "Bizarre Foods" Andrew Zimmern recommends kudu. In an interview with The Takeout, he dubbed it the best meat he's eaten in his life. Kudu is a type of antelope that's found in eastern and southern Africa, and Zimmern tucked into a freshly slaughtered cut of it while visiting South Africa.

"If I put a seared kudu chop in front of you, you would think you're having the finest veal you've ever eaten," he raved. "Just sublime." Zimmern has apparently sampled kudu multiple times, confidently claiming that "there's not an organ or muscle on that animal that isn't delicious."

Unfortunately, if Zimmern's description tempts you, getting your hands on some kudu may be easier said than done. It's technically possible, as the United States allows game meat to be sold as long as the animal isn't endangered — and kudu isn't. Companies that sell it online seem to be based mostly in South Africa, where a kilogram (2.2 pounds) goes for a modest 300 rand (around $18.50). However, most don't export it. One exporter notes they don't currently ship to the U.S., but if you're in Canada or Europe, you're in luck.