Andrew Zimmern Remembers This As The Best Meat He's Ever Eaten
Looking for a new meat to try? James Beard Award winner and host of "Bizarre Foods" Andrew Zimmern recommends kudu. In an interview with The Takeout, he dubbed it the best meat he's eaten in his life. Kudu is a type of antelope that's found in eastern and southern Africa, and Zimmern tucked into a freshly slaughtered cut of it while visiting South Africa.
"If I put a seared kudu chop in front of you, you would think you're having the finest veal you've ever eaten," he raved. "Just sublime." Zimmern has apparently sampled kudu multiple times, confidently claiming that "there's not an organ or muscle on that animal that isn't delicious."
Unfortunately, if Zimmern's description tempts you, getting your hands on some kudu may be easier said than done. It's technically possible, as the United States allows game meat to be sold as long as the animal isn't endangered — and kudu isn't. Companies that sell it online seem to be based mostly in South Africa, where a kilogram (2.2 pounds) goes for a modest 300 rand (around $18.50). However, most don't export it. One exporter notes they don't currently ship to the U.S., but if you're in Canada or Europe, you're in luck.
How kudu tastes and what to do with it
If you're planning a meal with kudu, know that it's very lean, so it can dry out and toughen easily. Much like lean cuts of steak, they lack the fat needed to remain tender and juicy. The taste is sometimes compared to venison, so it's a little earthy. Andrew Zimmern said it was light, with a hint of sweetness.
In South Africa and nearby countries like Namibia, kudu is a relatively common game meat — you can often even find it in local supermarkets. The meat can be prepared in a variety of ways, from grilled steaks and sausages to traditional stews like potjiekos with wine, spices, and vegetables. South African recipes even add it to dishes like a hot and spicy restaurant-quality stir fry or lasagne. Local cooks might marinate kudu in spices before grilling it, but be careful not to go too heavy on pungent ingredients like garlic, since the taste is delicate and can be drowned out.
You can cook kudu similarly to deer venison, as they're similar in taste and texture.. Bear in mind that just like with venison, there are different cuts. Pieces like the loin or tenderloin can be treated like steaks (but definitely keep it rare or medium-rare), while shanks will need a low-and-slow cooking style.
