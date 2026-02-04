The Best Way To Keep Proteins Crispy For Meal Prep

The most effective ways to streamline meal prep varies from person to person. However, no one enjoys consuming wet pieces of panko-encrusted fish or gummy cubes of oven-baked tofu. Unfortunately, one of the downfalls of preparing hot foods, especially protein, in advance is the struggle of maintaining its varying textures during the re-heating process. Yet, whether you're looking to keep simple classic fried chicken from getting soggy or maintaining the caramelized edges on your next batch of pan-seared steak bites, your best bet is to prepare your protein of choice right before mealtime. Doing so ensures you're getting the best texture and freshest flavor.

However, you can prep certain elements of these foods in advance. For instance, if you plan on enjoying seared chicken breasts for two different meals, wash and trim your chicken and prepare any marinades or seasonings ahead of time. This way, when you're ready to eat, all you need to do is remove your preferred portion from the fridge and cook.

You can also utilize various cooking methods to save time. For example, air fryers typically cook food faster than conventional ovens. Better yet, follow a few air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. Keep a bottle of your favorite high-heat cooking oil nearby for easy use and line your fryer basket with parchment paper to simplify clean-up. Though, while these basic steps help you cook crispy proteins easier and faster before mealtime, you may want to focus the majority of your meal-prepping efforts elsewhere.