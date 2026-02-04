One Of America's Oldest BBQ Restaurants Is Known For Serving Award-Winning Meats Since 1891

Back in 1891, shortly before places like Kansas City or St. Louis were known for barbecue, the Williams family opened Golden Rule Bar-B-Q & Grill in Irondale, Alabama. It was just a tiny spot on a dirt road serving barbecue, which at the time was somewhat of a novelty for a restaurant. Barbecue had previously been the purview of family picnics and various private celebrations. Perhaps that's why, back then, while Golden Rule Bar-B-Q sold barbecue pork plates and other food, it did better business selling beer and even offered occasional car repairs.

Over the decades, Golden Rule became famous for its barbecue, especially pork shoulder cooked over hickory coals, and managed to not just survive, but thrive. There's a lot of debate over which was the first barbecue restaurant in the country that is still around today — with Golden Rule sometimes cited as a top contender — but there are some older BBQ restaurants, like Southside Market and Barbecue in Elgin, Texas, which opened in 1886. Still, Golden Rule can claim to be the oldest continuously operated restaurant in Alabama. Today, it's a chain with several locations, including one in Irondale not far from the Williams family's original location.