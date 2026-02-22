Get Fresh Pierogi In Atlanta At This Hidden Eastern European Deli And Market

So you're in Atlanta and you want a dazzling and delicious pierogi. Well, you're in luck. Though the Southern city isn't as well known for its savory dumplings as, say, Pittsburgh, which is considered to be America's pierogi capital, the city still has some Polish gems contained within. Perhaps chief among them is a small market, deli, and restaurant called Baltic Deli.

Located in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, this spot has some of the best pierogi in the area. The deli serves meat, potato, and cheese takes on the dumpling, and an order of these delights also comes with a side salad. The dumplings are topped with sautéed onions for an extra savory touch that turns this Polish staple into a show-stopping meal (and makes Baltic Deli one heck of a lunch spot). So if you're looking for a good, comforting serving of homemade pierogi, this is your place.