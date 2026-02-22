Get Fresh Pierogi In Atlanta At This Hidden Eastern European Deli And Market
So you're in Atlanta and you want a dazzling and delicious pierogi. Well, you're in luck. Though the Southern city isn't as well known for its savory dumplings as, say, Pittsburgh, which is considered to be America's pierogi capital, the city still has some Polish gems contained within. Perhaps chief among them is a small market, deli, and restaurant called Baltic Deli.
Located in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, this spot has some of the best pierogi in the area. The deli serves meat, potato, and cheese takes on the dumpling, and an order of these delights also comes with a side salad. The dumplings are topped with sautéed onions for an extra savory touch that turns this Polish staple into a show-stopping meal (and makes Baltic Deli one heck of a lunch spot). So if you're looking for a good, comforting serving of homemade pierogi, this is your place.
Baltic Deli serves more than pierogi
Not fancying pierogi? Not to fret; Baltic Deli has you covered. If you're not in the mood for Martha Stewart's favorite comfort food, there are plenty of other Polish treats to try. You can order stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, schnitzel, and a variety of sides. One must-try item is the creamy, herbaceous cucumber salad made with sour cream and dill for a punch of flavor, also known as mizeria.
Not only does this shop serve up great meals, but it also has a well-stocked grocery section with Polish and Eastern European goods that aren't widely available at big box grocery stores. You can visit Baltic Deli to stock up on essentials that will remind you of home or make a great jumping-off point for new cooking adventures. Along with hearty meals, this spot also has a fantastic deli counter filled with Polish sausages. Plus, it's a great place to come for a casual lunch or a chat with a friend. Order some tea and sit for a spell, then peruse the aisles of tinned fish perfect for a snack board, spices, and boxed basics.