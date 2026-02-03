Anthony Bourdain Declared This Ingredient Was 'The Backbone Of Good Cooking'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Anthony Bourdain was best known as an author and TV host who explored culinary traditions around the globe, he was also quite a chef in his own right. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Bourdain went on to take the helm at several New York City restaurants, where he honed his skills. One of Bourdain's must-haves in the kitchen: from-scratch stock.

In Bourdain's memoir "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," the late chef talked about how homemade stock can take home-cooked meals to the next level. To Bourdain, excellent stock wasn't an option — it was a must-have in any professional or home kitchen worth its salt. "Stock is the backbone of good cooking," Bourdain said. "You need it and you don't have it. I have the luxury of 30-quart stockpots, a willing prep crew, readily available bones and plenty of refrigeration space. Does this mean you should subject your guests to a sauce made from nasty commercial bases or salty canned broth? Make stock already! It's easy!" As always, Bourdain knew what he was talking about — a hearty, salty stock can make all the difference between a so-so and showstopping dish.