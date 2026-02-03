Anthony Bourdain Declared This Ingredient Was 'The Backbone Of Good Cooking'
While Anthony Bourdain was best known as an author and TV host who explored culinary traditions around the globe, he was also quite a chef in his own right. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Bourdain went on to take the helm at several New York City restaurants, where he honed his skills. One of Bourdain's must-haves in the kitchen: from-scratch stock.
In Bourdain's memoir "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," the late chef talked about how homemade stock can take home-cooked meals to the next level. To Bourdain, excellent stock wasn't an option — it was a must-have in any professional or home kitchen worth its salt. "Stock is the backbone of good cooking," Bourdain said. "You need it and you don't have it. I have the luxury of 30-quart stockpots, a willing prep crew, readily available bones and plenty of refrigeration space. Does this mean you should subject your guests to a sauce made from nasty commercial bases or salty canned broth? Make stock already! It's easy!" As always, Bourdain knew what he was talking about — a hearty, salty stock can make all the difference between a so-so and showstopping dish.
How cooking with stock can elevate your recipes
Understanding how stock can elevate your recipes — and knowing when to use it — is key. Broth and stock are not the same thing, though both have their place in the kitchen. Broth is made by simmering meat, while stock is made by simmering bones. Both can add flavor to dishes, but the bone-simmering process required to make stock releases collagen from the bones. As this collagen cools, it transforms into gelatin — a hallmark of a well-made stock.
To effectively use stock in your kitchen, you can implement it basically anywhere you'd normally use water or broth. Try cooking your rice in stock to add a deep, rich flavor. If you have a bit of time on your hands (and you don't mind being patient), use stock to create an uber-flavorful risotto. You can also use it as a base for pan sauces, or as a starter for flavorful soups, like bún bò Huế, a Vietnamese hot noodle soup that Bourdain listed as one of his all-time favorite dishes.
Key tips for creating homemade stock, Anthony Bourdain-style
Ready to give Anthony Bourdain's advice a try and make your own stock? Good news: there's not necessarily a hard-and-fast recipe that you'll need to follow. As long as you have some bones, vegetables, water, and time to kill, you'll be able to create a stock that will seriously boost the flavor of your savory dishes. "Just roast some bones, roast some vegetables, put them in a big pot with water and reduce and reduce and reduce," said Bourdain. Having the right bones-and-veggies-to-water ratio matters — you'll need to have enough water to allow your bones and vegetables to simmer, but not so much that you end up with watery stock. Stick to a ratio of about 2 parts water to 1 part chicken (by weight) to create a flavorful, gelatin-heavy result.
Making stock is a time-consuming process, so it's more convenient to create large batches. "Make a few months' worth, and when it's reduced enough strain it and freeze it in small containers so you can pull it from the freezer as needed," Bourdain recommended. "Life without stock is barely worth living, and you will never attain demi-glace without it."