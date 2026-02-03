This Thin Cut Of Steak Seems Simple To Cook, But Looks Can Be Deceiving

You've at least noticed skirt steak at the butcher or in the meat section of your local grocery store. Long and thin, with a texture like a pleated skirt, it's an eye-catching cut of meat that nonetheless looks simple to cook. It's not big and showy like a porterhouse, for instance, which is literally two steaks in one, plus has a bone to contend with. Don't be deceived, though. Despite its relatively low-key appearance, skirt steak can be a tricky one to get right.

That thinness is a major factor behind skirt steak's culinary fussiness. Typically ½ to 1 inch thick, it cooks fast, so it's easy to overcook the inside before you get a nice crust on the outside. This equals a grim, gray exterior and a tough, punishing chew. If you're grilling, another not-so-fun feature of the skirt steak is its tendency (shared by numerous other succulent cuts) to cause flare-ups. It's not wildly marbled, like a ribeye, but there's enough fat in it that, when rendered over a flame, you can get some unwanted fireworks sparking up from your grill. This is particularly true of the outside skirt steak, as compared to the inside. That's right — to further complicate things before you even get into the kitchen, there are two types of skirt steak: inside and outside.

Don't let these challenges stop you from trying out this short plate primal cut. There are certainly steak cuts to buy and ones to avoid, and skirt steak sits firmly in the "buy" camp. When chosen and cooked correctly, it can be a tender protein with robust, beefy flavor that lends itself well to a variety of dishes.