The Grilling Mistake That Makes Your Meat Taste Like Ash

What makes a flame-grilled steak great? For many, a well-executed steak has a crispy outer crust with mouthwatering grill marks crisscrossing its juicy surface. On the inside, the meat should be cooked to the ideal doneness — a rosy hue for medium-rare or a more caramel tone for those who prefer their steaks cooked to medium-well. Most importantly, the taste should be an enticing blend of beefy flavors.

However, for those firing up the grill for the first time, steaks sometimes fall short. Instead of having a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a delicious flavor combo, the pricey cuts of meat just taste burnt and ashy — almost as if they were dragged over hot coals rather than grilled over controlled heat. What happened here?

Well, the likeliest answer is that you might've cooked the steak over too much flame. Yes, that's a thing! And there are many of potential reasons for it, ranging from improper grilling techniques to problems with the grill itself. Fortunately, with some practice, you can keep that burnt taste away from your steaks.