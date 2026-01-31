The Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor We Ranked Number One Is A Star In Its Own Right

Choosing the ultimate Ben & Jerry's flavor is no small feat. It's hard to pin down an exact number, as some flavors double up, for example, with a regular and a non-dairy or ice cream bar version, but it suffices to say that Ben & Jerry's has more flavors than you'd think.

Chowhound set out to rank nine of those ice cream flavors, and the one that came out on top was The Tonight Dough, apparently inspired by Jimmy Fallon, which mixes together chocolate and caramel ice creams with both peanut butter and choc-chip cookie dough and chocolate cookie swirls. What were the reasons for this? Firstly, the dual ice cream flavors melded well: While the caramel wasn't super evident on its own, it had a great synergy with chocolate that just wasn't there in lower-ranking flavors. While our reviewer was concerned there'd be too much going on with all the components, the mix of Oreo-like cookie pieces and chewier dough worked a treat, especially when all the parts came together in one bite.

This was one of the key judging criteria, too. Flavors that seemed like a hodgepodge ranked lower, and to rank well, an ice cream had to be free of extraneous ingredients that didn't fit in. It should be noted that the ranking only considered signature Ben & Jerry's flavors with relatively unique combinations of ingredients, and not those that lean too close to classic flavors like chocolate or cookie dough; variations like the dairy-free ice creams were also left out, as were discontinued Ben & Jerry's flavors.