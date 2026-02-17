Coffee is famously customizable; even a simple cup of joe can be taken in any number of directions depending on whether you drink it black, with a flavored coffee creamer, splash of half-and-half, specific sweetener, etc. For celebrity chef Bobby Flay, the secret to a perfect cup of coffee is real dairy whole milk. In a video tour of his fridge shared on Misfits Market's Instagram, Flay opens his refrigerator to reveal, among other things, a carton of Horizon DHA-Omega Three Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk. "I have to have milk for my coffee," he explains in the video, adding that he's probably one of the few people still drinking whole milk in their coffee, as opposed to a dairy-free alternative. "I just can't do it," he continues. "I want my coffee to taste like coffee."

Perhaps this is a classic case of "do as I say, not as I do." Whole milk, containing more fat than 2% or skim milk, will produce a creamier cup of coffee; so although Flay's fridge happened to be stocked with 2% at the time, his stated preference is for whole milk. (Interestingly, while some consumers warn against using DHA-Omega Three milk in coffee due to a potentially fishy aftertaste, Horizon's DHA-Omega Three Milk uses vegetarian DHA made from algae, not fish. So Flay should be safe from fishy coffee, at least!)