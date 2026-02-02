Texas Roadhouse Lovers Need To Get Their Hands On This Iconic Candle

Chain restaurants have a special place in the hearts and minds of countless casual dining fans from all over the world. That's how these old, familiar spots are able to multiply in such high numbers. Thanks in part to that ubiquity, total strangers with thousands of miles between them might share similarly happy recollections of family dinners, first dates, and, of course, even individual menu items from locales near and far. None of these vibes are exactly easy to recreate, although recipes that replicate bites like Texas Roadhouse's beloved rolls can come pretty close. And lovers of the reliable, southwestern-style steakhouse can catch a whiff of both the kitchen's carbs and another menu fave without even turning on the oven.

Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter candle is 13 ounces of paraffin blend wax imbued with the perfume of the brand's fresh baked bread slicked with a swipe of its equally popular honey cinnamon butter. Each double-wicked tin sells for $15 and promises to burn for 50 hours. The compact packaging also makes it a little easier to get the comforting aroma, versus the Texas Roadhouse wax melts made with the same fragrance that need to be melted in a wax warmer. And, unlike the edible inspiration, the candles are limited to two per order, so light them wisely.