If you're an avid coffee drinker, you may enjoy treating yourself to fancy brewed beverages at your local cafe. Of course, given the hefty cost of cappuccinos and specialty lattes in 2026, you might be looking to make your own delicious coffeehouse drinks at home. Before you begin, though, you'll want to avoid flavoring your coffee in the wrong way. Instead of directly infusing whole or ground coffee beans with ingredients like vanilla extract, cinnamon, or nutmeg, try boosting your brewed coffee with flavored whipped cream.

More specifically, if you're looking for a unique way to brighten your morning coffee, you can make fruity whipped cream with freeze-dried fruit for a major upgrade. Besides elevating the taste of homebrewed coffee in a snap, fruit-infused whipped cream also helps to tame the drink's bitter undertones. The sweetly acidic flavors of certain fruits, combined with the fat in whipped cream, adds nuance and richness to any cup of joe. It's a delightfully bougie way to significantly improve your humdrum bean juice. While freeze-dried fruit is a nouveau pantry staple that adds bright color and robust fruit flavor to your baked goods, it's perfect for this application (and just as convenient). Better still, you can make this veritable coffee topping in just a few simple steps.