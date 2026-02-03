You Can Try Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Sampler' At This Nearly 60-Year-Old Denver Deli
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's long-running TV show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," is known for featuring culinary gems across the United States that are often overlooked. In "From Mozz to Matzo Balls," the 11th Episode of DDD's 11th Season, Fieri visited The Bagel Deli & Restaurant in Denver, and the owners took such a liking to him that they named a dish in his honor — the Triple D Sampler. This three-item plate allows diners to enjoy the same foods Guy Fieri sampled when he visited the deli in 2022. If you find yourself in Denver and get the chance to order the Triple D Sampler, you'll get to try Jewish deli staples, including matzo ball soup, meat knish, and kishke.
During his visit, Fieri learned that many of The Bagel Deli's recipes have stayed the same since opening more than half a century ago. While many people may be familiar with matzo ball soup, the other two items on the Triple D sampler — meat knish and kishke — aren't quite as widely known. The restaurant's knish consists of slow-cooked beef brisket folded into an egg-washed puff pastry (it's also topped with purple horseradish, naturally dyed with beets, for some vibrant heat). Kishke has a consistency similar to meatloaf, and is loaded with matzo meal, au jus, chicken fat, and plenty of vegetables — Fieri declared, "It's like a matzo ball gone wild" after taking a bite (via Food Network).
How The Bagel Deli & Restaurant has stood the test of time
The Bagel Deli & Restaurant got its start nearly six decades ago, opening in 1967. Originally, it was run by Paul and Lola Weiner, married Holocaust survivors who created a business that's stayed in the family. The pair moved to the United States from Austria in 1939 and opened the restaurant to help build their life in Colorado, according to current owner (and Paul and Lola's grandson) Jared Kaplan. In an interview with Gazette Visuals, Kaplan explained that his grandfather ran several businesses — including a milk cart and a linen company — before he was able to purchase the restaurant.
Today, Kaplan operates out of the restaurant's second location, which opened in 1971. Like most places in the Triple D world, The Bagel is set in an unassuming strip mall — it's easy to miss unless you know what you're looking for. You'll also find The Bagel Deli outposts at Denver International Airport and Empower Field, giving weary travelers and passionate Broncos fans alike a taste of authentic deli fare. While the restaurant isn't exactly the same as it was when Kaplan's grandparents got started, the commitment to providing the people of Denver with fantastic, traditional Jewish-American cooking remains. If you're in Denver and you get to check out The Bagel, consider hitting up Grammy's Goodies right on the outskirts of the city — it's another Triple D favorite that's totally worth a visit.