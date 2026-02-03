You Can Try Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Sampler' At This Nearly 60-Year-Old Denver Deli

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's long-running TV show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," is known for featuring culinary gems across the United States that are often overlooked. In "From Mozz to Matzo Balls," the 11th Episode of DDD's 11th Season, Fieri visited The Bagel Deli & Restaurant in Denver, and the owners took such a liking to him that they named a dish in his honor — the Triple D Sampler. This three-item plate allows diners to enjoy the same foods Guy Fieri sampled when he visited the deli in 2022. If you find yourself in Denver and get the chance to order the Triple D Sampler, you'll get to try Jewish deli staples, including matzo ball soup, meat knish, and kishke.

During his visit, Fieri learned that many of The Bagel Deli's recipes have stayed the same since opening more than half a century ago. While many people may be familiar with matzo ball soup, the other two items on the Triple D sampler — meat knish and kishke — aren't quite as widely known. The restaurant's knish consists of slow-cooked beef brisket folded into an egg-washed puff pastry (it's also topped with purple horseradish, naturally dyed with beets, for some vibrant heat). Kishke has a consistency similar to meatloaf, and is loaded with matzo meal, au jus, chicken fat, and plenty of vegetables — Fieri declared, "It's like a matzo ball gone wild" after taking a bite (via Food Network).