How To Know If Grocery Store Produce Has Been Sprayed With Pesticides

If you're an organic produce shopper, food grown with pesticides is probably the No. 1 thing you're looking to avoid. While there's nothing inherently dangerous about properly cleaned nonorganic fruits and vegetables, the other biggest difference between organic and nonorganic produce is often the cost. The last thing you want to do is spend extra money on something that's in the wrong bin or isn't properly labeled. That's why Chowhound spoke exclusively to Oliver Amdrup-Chamby, founder and chief executive officer of the clean supplement company Puori, who's spent his entire career focused on transparency in labeling to get the beat on how we as consumers can tell if the produce we buy at the grocery store has been sprayed with pesticides.

"The first and most obvious is looking for organic certifications," Amdrup-Chamby says. He also advises you check whether the produce is certified pesticide-free by an independent third-party. If you see any kind of certification label on the produce, look it up on your phone so you know what it means before you buy. Organic doesn't always mean pesticide-free. If you don't see a certification, pay attention to the labels, as they will tell you a lot of what you need to know. "If the PLU code has five digits and starts with a 9, it is organic produce. If the PLU code starts with 3 or 4, it will be conventionally grown, and the pesticide profile is unknown," Amdrup-Chamby shares. Note that the PLU code only tells you what the manufacturer told the retailer it is. It doesn't imply independent third-party testing. Additionally, organic food may still be treated with organic pesticides.