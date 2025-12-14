The Types Of Requests That Cause Restaurant Chefs The Biggest Headaches

In an age when going out to eat is seen more as an indulgence than an everyday occasion, it's no wonder that when we do dine out, we want everything to be perfect. Achieving that can be as simple as avoiding the overpriced menu items that are rarely worth it, but some diners take their preferences a step further by asking for modifications. Many restaurants are happy to oblige, while others — fine-dining establishments in particular — have strict policies against modifications, even for dietary restrictions.

Chowhound spoke with Brandon Dorsky, co-owner and consultant of Bagel Lords, which operates nine Yeastie Boys Bagels trucks in Los Angeles, and Jerry Micciche, executive chef at Peter & Paul's Hospitality Group, to find out what makes a request particularly burdensome to restaurant kitchens. According to Dorsky, "Customer requests that require additional cooking time or preparation time are the most disruptive during a busy shift."

Micciche concurs. "Some modifications seem simple from a customer's perspective, but are not that simple," he tells us. Asking for no seasoning, for instance, may require chefs to prep a customer's meal separately using different methods, as can asking for sauce on the side. Requesting a different cooking method, like grilled instead of fried, is also a hassle. "This requires another chef to focus on this plate for one particular client and often means we need to use different equipment," Micciche explains.