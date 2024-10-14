Is it safe to store maple syrup at room temperature? While you might think the answer is obvious from seeing some bottles displayed on grocery store shelves, let's make sure we're clear on the definition of maple syrup first. Unlike commercial pancake syrups, which are typically made of maple syrup and cane sugar, true maple syrup is 100% sap from a sugar maple tree. (So it's probably much healthier than you thought.) If you're confused on which type you have, just read the label. Any syrup that reads 100% maple syrup is the real deal.

When it comes to these particular pure syrups, you should always store them in the refrigerator. Even if the package has not yet been opened, fridge storage is key as this topping is not made with any preservatives, so it is vulnerable to mold. How long it can be kept for exactly depends on the packaging.

Syrup sold in glass or tins can keep in the fridge for up to a year, but syrup kept in plastic will only stay good for three to six months. If you want to keep syrup sold in a plastic vessel for longer, transfer it into a separate container since plastic "breathes." (This means oxygen can penetrate the bottle, which will make it go bad faster.) A glass Mason jar is a good choice for the job.