Is It Safe To Store Maple Syrup At Room Temperature?
Is it safe to store maple syrup at room temperature? While you might think the answer is obvious from seeing some bottles displayed on grocery store shelves, let's make sure we're clear on the definition of maple syrup first. Unlike commercial pancake syrups, which are typically made of maple syrup and cane sugar, true maple syrup is 100% sap from a sugar maple tree. (So it's probably much healthier than you thought.) If you're confused on which type you have, just read the label. Any syrup that reads 100% maple syrup is the real deal.
When it comes to these particular pure syrups, you should always store them in the refrigerator. Even if the package has not yet been opened, fridge storage is key as this topping is not made with any preservatives, so it is vulnerable to mold. How long it can be kept for exactly depends on the packaging.
Syrup sold in glass or tins can keep in the fridge for up to a year, but syrup kept in plastic will only stay good for three to six months. If you want to keep syrup sold in a plastic vessel for longer, transfer it into a separate container since plastic "breathes." (This means oxygen can penetrate the bottle, which will make it go bad faster.) A glass Mason jar is a good choice for the job.
The one exception to the fridge-only rule
If you want to keep this silky topping around for a longer period of time, freezing it in a bag is also an option. Kept like this it should stay good for as long as it's frozen. Still, while fridge or freezer is king for storing pure maple syrup, there is one potential exception. Some maple syrups are hot-packed, which is a canning method that makes syrups shelf-stable. If your syrup was packaged this way, you can actually store it in the pantry unopened. Just remember to transfer to the fridge once opened.
Depending on your needs, pick whichever syrup option is best for you. Since pure maple syrup is made up of 100% natural sap, it'll be much more expensive than the table pancake varieties. (Although it is still a cheap substitute for vanilla.) So, if you want to splurge on something natural, go 100% maple. But if you're just looking to buy a bottle for one meal of delicious buttermilk pancakes, sticking to a cheaper table variety works well too.
As always, read the labels on your syrup bottle to determine the best storage method, and keeping a bottle for no more than a year is usually a good rule of thumb. If you notice any mold, sour smells, or off-colors prior, then it's probably sadly time for that sweet syrup to hit the bin.