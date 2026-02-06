With Lines Out The Door, Yelp's Top LA-Area Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Unlimited Noodles

Formal awards and official accolades sure are nice, but most restaurants simply strive to serve their communities to a high enough degree that people keep coming back. Real-life regulars are a reliable litmus test, but there are also plenty of virtual spaces for folks to share their hospitality opinions. For 13 years now, amateur review site Yelp has published an annual list of its users' top 100 restaurants in the United States that more or less reflects foodies' favorite neighborhood spots, accounting for star ratings and sheer volume of reviews. And for 2026, Gardena, California's Nam Kitchen came in at No. 3 among Yelpers' highest-ranked restaurants nationwide.

Since it opened in April 2024, the Vietnamese-Peruvian restaurant about 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles has managed to amass more than 1,600 5-star reviews, according to Yelp's calculations. That's a lot of love in less than two years of operation and inclusion on the platform. It's also a lot of unlimited noodles, an abundant offering available with the dine-in bowls of herbaceous, long-simmered pho. (Yelpers appear to favor the rib bone and filet mignon varieties.) Nam Kitchen's menu features 10 of those pho varieties in addition to spicy wontons, shrimp rolls, yuzu pepper pork cheek, oxtail fried rice, and a whole host of other dishes, plus drinks to wash them down with.