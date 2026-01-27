The New Orleans culinary scene is as colorful as its streets. From dishes steeped in history to modern, sophisticated interpretations, there's a whole new world of flavors that bring this city to life. GW Fins, Yelp's top New Orleans seafood restaurant, adds to the city's vibrant dining scene with experiences you'll want to dress up for. It helps that the restaurant uses steak techniques that make fish 10 times better, and, believe it or not, it's all about dry aging. While more commonly found in steaks, dry-aged fish have become a trending choice in recent years. In fact, the fanciest fish served at restaurants isn't actually fresh – it's dry-aged. Bluefin, swordfish, and tuna stand out from GW Fins' dry-aged menu, offering the rich flavor of red meat — making dry-aged fish a delicious steak alternative. Yelp reviewers who dined at GW Fins had nothing but praise for the dry-aged fish, with most highlighting its exceptional flavor.

GW Fins' Executive Chef Michael Nelson was the first expert in Louisiana to use what he calls "ocean conservation cuts" that utilize every part of the fish. He applies it to high-quality seafood sourced from all over the globe, which provides a pretty stellar baseline for the dish. So, when you have the dry-aged fish, you're assured of its quality. The process even brings out the fish's natural notes, so the fresher it is, the more flavor hits your plate. Every step is carefully monitored, and that meticulous attention makes this dish even more irresistible.