Why You Should Consider Dry Aged Fish As A Steak Alternative

Dry aging has been the hottest trend in the carnivore world for years. It's how steakhouses transform ordinary beef into the best steaks you've ever eaten. The process involves aging meat in a climate-controlled chamber in order to enhance its taste and texture. During the aging process, water naturally present in the meat evaporates, making the flavor much more concentrated. At the same time, enzymes in the meat begin to break down tough muscles and connective tissues. The result is extra-tender and extra-flavorful meat.

The dry aging technique has been around since the Renaissance era, but it has gained even more attention lately with the rise of social media. Searches for "dry aged" on YouTube and TikTok yield videos with millions of views. Nearly all of them focus on the same kind of meat: beef, but while steaks have dominated the dry aging trend, they're far from the only thing you can dry age. Lately, a growing number of restaurants have been pushing a different option: dry aged fish. It might sound impossible that the fanciest fish restaurants serve isn't fresh, but that's just what many chefs are now claiming.

Dry aging fish works via the same basic principles as dry aging beef steaks, but the process is a bit more complicated. Fish is more prone to swift spoilage than beef, and it takes a true professional to properly dry age one. In the end though, you get a piece of fish that tastes remarkably similar to a piece of red meat.