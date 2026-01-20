'Fresh' Seafood At Restaurants May Actually Be Frozen: What To Know

When you see the word "fresh" on a seafood menu, you can safely ignore it — it doesn't really hold any weight in terms of quality. There are a lot of nuances behind seafood terms, and if you've found yourself confused in the grocery aisles by different jargon — fresh frozen, never frozen, etc. — it can be quite intimidating to shop. To get a good grasp of the lingo and find out what "fresh" actually means, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Bryan Szeliga, owner of Fishtown Seafood, a wholesale supplier to Michelin-star restaurants. "Seafood language is notoriously ambiguous... Freshness should describe decomposition — not temperature," he said. That distinction helps explain why restaurants often serve frozen seafood, and why it's usually not an issue. Frozen fish can be superior to fresh, after all.

According to Szeliga, terms like "fresh frozen" are essentially catchy buzzwords meant to entice, and aren't actually a reliable basis for quality. "Previously frozen," on the other hand, means exactly what it sounds like: seafood that was frozen, thawed, and packaged as chilled. If you see "fresh" on the label, don't rely on it entirely. It's better to pick the freshest seafood by looking at the packaging, not the fine print. However, Szeliga further notes, "What matters more than the word 'fresh' is: How the product was frozen, when it was frozen, why it was frozen, and the quality and condition of the seafood before freezing."