The Fanciest Fish Being Served At Restaurants Isn't Actually Fresh

There's a good chance you've heard of dry-aged beef or steak, but have you ever tried dry-aged fish? Similar to how gourmet steakhouses transform standard beef through the long dry-aging process, some chefs swear by dry-aging fish to improve the flavor and texture. Understandably, this might seem backwards considering it's widely thought that fish straight out of the sea is the freshest and therefore the tastiest. But if done right, dry-aged fish is arguably more tender and packed with delicious umami flavor.

Advertisement

Dry aging in general involves hanging or placing a piece of fresh, raw meat in a temperature- and humidity-controlled refrigerator for as long as one month for beef and typically a few days to a couple of weeks for fish, depending on its size. For fish, as it ages in the ventilated, climate-controlled environment, chemical changes occur that improve its texture. For instance, the fish's natural enzymes break down its connective tissues, making it more tender, buttery, and smooth.

In addition to the enzymatic breakdown, the moisture loss that occurs as fish dry ages results in a more concentrated flavor. However, despite the moisture loss and the term "dry aging," the fish is anything but dry in the end. Dry-aged salmon, for instance, is a creamy delicacy, often eaten raw as sashimi or lightly seared.

Advertisement