The Highly Ranked Atlanta Restaurant Serving Creative Italian Cuisine
When Chowhound tackled the task of identifying the best Italian restaurants in every U.S. state, we did so by looking at each restaurant's reviews, prestigious awards it may have received, and taking into account the menu's creativity, quality of ingredients, and overall atmosphere. For the state of Georgia, an Atlanta-based restaurant rose to the top: BoccaLupo. Not only did we appreciate BoccaLupo's creativity, but the restaurant has received rave reviews from diners and the Michelin Guide alike.
BoccaLupo was founded by Chef Bruce Logue in 2013 near what is now known as the Beltline, an extensive trail system connecting more than 40 Atlanta neighborhoods, and populated with some of the top dining and cultural experiences in the city. In fact, a Michelin Guide interview with Logue credits him with helping "lay the groundwork" for the Beltline's success. And although BoccaLupo is an Italian-American restaurant, in that same interview, Logue acknowledges that he doesn't have Italian heritage. However, he has extensively studied Italian and Italian-American food, training under both celebrity chef Mario Batali and some of the top chefs in Italy.
The restaurant holds ratings above four stars on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google Reviews, respectively. Many customers seem to appreciate the staff's knowledge and helpfulness — in addition to the stellar food, of course. Because the menu changes frequently, guests can go back repeatedly and still find something new to try.
There's always something new at BoccaLupo
As stated previously, BoccaLupo's menu changes regularly. However, the Black Spaghetti With Hot Calabrese Sausage, Rock Shrimp, and Scallions is a staple that has been a part of the restaurant since its inception. Other items that have been featured on Boccalupo's rotating menu include PSM Smoked Prosciutto With Compressed Pineapple, Thai Basil, Hazelnut and Fromage Blanc; Southern Fried Chicken Parm With Creamy Collards and Radiatore; and, for dessert, the Warm Citrus Frangipane Cake With Butterscotch and Lemon+Basil Gelato. As you can see, the menu involves a creative mix of classic Italian desserts and entrees, with elements of Asian and Southern cuisines.
One of the few reservations reviewers had about the menu was that the cocktail menu was fairly difficult to decipher. The names and descriptions are a bit vague. However, reviews concede that the staff is more than happy to help walk you through the menu, and the final results are delicious. If you're more of a wine person, the wine list is minimal but well-curated for its size.
If you want to try BoccaLupo, customers recommend getting a reservation a few weeks in advance, depending on what date and time you want. The Beltline is a notoriously busy area for Atlanta locals and tourists alike, so expect crowds at peak mealtimes and on weekends. Because of its popularity, Boccalupo can accommodate parties of six people or fewer.