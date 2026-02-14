The Highly Ranked Atlanta Restaurant Serving Creative Italian Cuisine

When Chowhound tackled the task of identifying the best Italian restaurants in every U.S. state, we did so by looking at each restaurant's reviews, prestigious awards it may have received, and taking into account the menu's creativity, quality of ingredients, and overall atmosphere. For the state of Georgia, an Atlanta-based restaurant rose to the top: BoccaLupo. Not only did we appreciate BoccaLupo's creativity, but the restaurant has received rave reviews from diners and the Michelin Guide alike.

BoccaLupo was founded by Chef Bruce Logue in 2013 near what is now known as the Beltline, an extensive trail system connecting more than 40 Atlanta neighborhoods, and populated with some of the top dining and cultural experiences in the city. In fact, a Michelin Guide interview with Logue credits him with helping "lay the groundwork" for the Beltline's success. And although BoccaLupo is an Italian-American restaurant, in that same interview, Logue acknowledges that he doesn't have Italian heritage. However, he has extensively studied Italian and Italian-American food, training under both celebrity chef Mario Batali and some of the top chefs in Italy.

The restaurant holds ratings above four stars on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google Reviews, respectively. Many customers seem to appreciate the staff's knowledge and helpfulness — in addition to the stellar food, of course. Because the menu changes frequently, guests can go back repeatedly and still find something new to try.