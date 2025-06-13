Don't Expect Any BBQ Flavor If You're Eating Louisiana Barbecue Shrimp

Picture this: You're visiting New Orleans, excited to try some famous dishes, including one of the state's most iconic sandwiches, the po' boy. You decide to order a barbecue shrimp po' boy, only to find it has none of the sweet, smoky, tomato-and-molasses flavor we typically associate with barbecue sauce. Not only that, the shrimp isn't even grilled! Instead, it's sautéed, buttery, peppery, and has a pleasant kick. What gives? Turns out, in New Orleans and the greater Louisiana area, "barbecue shrimp" has nothing to do with throwing a shrimp on the barbie or coating it in Kansas City-style barbecue sauce. It's a dish all its own, with a proud history and absolutely addictive flavor.

The name does refer to the distinctive, buttery sauce that barbecue shrimp is cooked in, but it doesn't resemble any of the popular regional barbecue sauces we're used to. Instead of a tomato, vinegar, mustard, or mayonnaise base, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp is made with a whole lot of butter, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, pepper, and Creole or Cajun seasoning. Many recipes also include hot sauce, lemon, rosemary, and even beer. Supposedly, the resulting shrimp-in-sauce has a reddish tint that reminded its early consumers of barbecue marks, hence the name. It's not exclusively served in po' boy sandwiches, either. Diners within New Orleans (and fans of the city's cuisine around the world) often eat the shrimp on their own with a side of crispy French bread.