Transform Leftover Roast Beef Into This Classic New Orleans Sandwich

Louisiana, and New Orleans in particular, is rightly famous for its cornucopia of unique foods from gumbo to beignets at Café du Monde. The city is also no slouch when it comes to its sandwich game, and there the po'boy reigns supreme. Locals grew up eating these overstuffed sandwiches on French bread, and while fried shrimp or oyster are near the pinnacle, nothing can beat a roast beef po' boy. And the bonus is that making one of these at home is a bit easier than frying up a mess of seafood, especially if you happen to have some leftover roast beef in the fridge and are looking to get creative.

The big difference between a roast beef po' boy and a regular roast beef sub is the gravy. When you're eating a good roast beef po' boy, the gravy should be dripping down your arms and pooling on the plate, requiring a stack of napkins to get through. The trick to achieving the same texture and flavor at home using leftovers is all about the gravy, and there are a variety of ways to get there depending on how much time and effort you're willing to put in.