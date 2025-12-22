The 115-Year-Old New Orleans Tavern Known For Its Extensive Menu Of Po' Boys

New Orleans is a fascinating mix of old and new traditions under a simultaneously laid back and bustling atmosphere. Clearly, NOLA is always full of surprises, much like its iconic 115-year-old tavern. Parkway Bakery & Tavern serves as an echo of the past — and a delicious one at that. Po' boys, a historic bite wrapped in French bread, are one of the most iconic sandwiches in the U.S., and this historic go-to spot might as well be at the forefront. You can stuff your face with a classic seafood po' boy one day and with the tavern's signature creation – the house-made roast beef with gravy — on the next. Parkway may not be one of the oldest restaurants in the world, but lasting for over a century means it's doing something right.

This renowned local spot opened in 1911, around the time when a 15-inch sandwich could go for as low as 10 cents. Now a mouthful costs roughly $12. But given New Orleans' status as one of the top food cities in the country, $12 is a solid deal. The enduring Parkway Bakery & Tavern even has a Michelin Bib Gourmand for the exceptional quality of its offerings at tempting prices. If you ask a few locals about the best po' boys around, you can expect a loyal patron to answer with Parkway Bakery & Tavern.