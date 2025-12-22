The 115-Year-Old New Orleans Tavern Known For Its Extensive Menu Of Po' Boys
New Orleans is a fascinating mix of old and new traditions under a simultaneously laid back and bustling atmosphere. Clearly, NOLA is always full of surprises, much like its iconic 115-year-old tavern. Parkway Bakery & Tavern serves as an echo of the past — and a delicious one at that. Po' boys, a historic bite wrapped in French bread, are one of the most iconic sandwiches in the U.S., and this historic go-to spot might as well be at the forefront. You can stuff your face with a classic seafood po' boy one day and with the tavern's signature creation – the house-made roast beef with gravy — on the next. Parkway may not be one of the oldest restaurants in the world, but lasting for over a century means it's doing something right.
This renowned local spot opened in 1911, around the time when a 15-inch sandwich could go for as low as 10 cents. Now a mouthful costs roughly $12. But given New Orleans' status as one of the top food cities in the country, $12 is a solid deal. The enduring Parkway Bakery & Tavern even has a Michelin Bib Gourmand for the exceptional quality of its offerings at tempting prices. If you ask a few locals about the best po' boys around, you can expect a loyal patron to answer with Parkway Bakery & Tavern.
Parkway Bakery & Tavern is a long-standing NOLA gem
Parkway Bakery & Tavern didn't exactly start as a mecca for po' boys in the city. Bread and sweet treats used to be the headliners, until 1929, when the first po' boy was created by fellow restaurateurs Bennie and Clovis Martin to feed streetcar drivers on strike. The owner of Parkway Bakery & Tavern, Henry Timothy Sr., joined the fray by offering his own free po' boys to union members and transit workers in the neighborhood — a symbol of his support for the "poor boys" on strike.
Fast forward to today, the successful local spot serves about a thousand customers a day. And if you're planning to be one of them, you have to get the Creole barbecue shrimp for your first visit to get a taste of the classic. However, mouthwatering options such as grilled chicken, Vienna beef hot dog, and charbroiled hamburger fill the menu — we could go on to paint a picture of the breadth of its offerings, but we might never finish.
Beyond the use of the best bread for a po' boy sandwich, Parkway Bakery & Tavern is known for the Bayou Beast. Spanning almost 3 feet, this colossal bite doesn't go easy on the toppings. You'd have to dig your way through levels of alligator sausage, barbecue beef, and fried shrimp. Melted pepper Jack cheese is drizzled on top for an indulgent finish. The tavern recommends bringing folks with you because it's impossible to finish it on your own — but, you know, you can always try.