The 1980s Microwave Meal Brand That Was Gone Too Soon

The '80s were a decade of, how should we say, experimentation when it came to microwave meals. While it's hard to imagine a kitchen without a microwave today, the machines were still a bit of a novelty in the '80s — only about 25% of American homes had one in the kitchen in 1986. This meant that microwave meals from brands like Mirco Magic and Lunch Bucket, which promised hearty dinners in 90 seconds, were a new and exciting option for those lucky enough to own a microwave oven. While some microwaveable foods left a little (okay, a lot) to be desired, others were major hits among those who started to embrace the microwave — including items from the Micro Magic brand.

While many people remember Micro Magic fries fondly, fries weren't the only beloved item from the brand. Shoppers could brush their mullets, put on their fanny packs, and pick up Micro Magic microwaveable cheeseburgers, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and even milkshakes. The fries, however, stood out among the rest of the brand's offerings. They came with a cardboard crisper (kind of like the crisping sleeve that comes with Hot Pockets) with the goal of creating a fast-food-style crispiness without requiring a run to McDonald's. Believe it or not, microwaving frozen fries is still one of the best ways to make them super crispy.