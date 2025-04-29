The Key To Faster, Crispier Frozen French Fries Requires No Extra Ingredients

We usually whip out a bag of frozen fries for the sake of convenience rather than superior flavor (it's hard to beat the best fast food french fries in the game). Still, with a few simple tips in mind you can have faster, crispier frozen french fries with no extra ingredients: The only thing you have to do is microwave your fries before they hit the oven.

While the instructions on most bags of frozen french fries tell you how to cook the fries from frozen, your favorite spuds benefit from a pass through the microwave first. Whether steak-cut or curly, this one simple action jump-starts the cooking process, quickly defrosting your fries so you can cut the cooking time in half and give your fries a few more minutes to become golden-brown and crispier than ever before. We all know the impatience that comes with feeling voracious but having to wait an hour for the oven to preheat and the food to cook, so this is a great idea for those days you want dinner ready in a flash.