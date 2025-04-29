The Key To Faster, Crispier Frozen French Fries Requires No Extra Ingredients
We usually whip out a bag of frozen fries for the sake of convenience rather than superior flavor (it's hard to beat the best fast food french fries in the game). Still, with a few simple tips in mind you can have faster, crispier frozen french fries with no extra ingredients: The only thing you have to do is microwave your fries before they hit the oven.
While the instructions on most bags of frozen french fries tell you how to cook the fries from frozen, your favorite spuds benefit from a pass through the microwave first. Whether steak-cut or curly, this one simple action jump-starts the cooking process, quickly defrosting your fries so you can cut the cooking time in half and give your fries a few more minutes to become golden-brown and crispier than ever before. We all know the impatience that comes with feeling voracious but having to wait an hour for the oven to preheat and the food to cook, so this is a great idea for those days you want dinner ready in a flash.
Putting this tip into action
To create the frozen fries of your dreams, starting with the best store-bought frozen fries is key. Next, preheat your oven to the temperature recommended on the bag and add your fries to a microwave-safe plate. Cover this dish with a splatter cover or paper towel to avoid making a mess, then cook the fries for one minute (or until they're partially defrosted). Do not fully defrost your spuds or the frost can soak into the fries and make them mushy. Once you've briefly nuked your fries, add them to a baking sheet.
To get more of that perfect golden-brown crunch, make sure to cook your frozen french fries right by leaving your baking sheet in the oven as it preheats, and avoid overcrowding the pan to encourage airflow and prevent sogginess. Once they're snug on the pan, slide them into the oven to cook for half the time the bag suggests. Keep a close eye on them the first time you use this technique to prevent the spuds from burning; the next time you use this tip, you should have it down to a science. The primary benefit of the microwave-before-oven technique is a faster batch of french fries, but added crispiness is another perk that comes along with it — try this out to reap all these benefits and more. Bon appétit!