Remember Lunch Bucket? The Hearty '80s Meal That Promised Dinner In 90 Seconds

In the 1980s, microwaves had become a vital part of the American kitchen. With more women in the workforce than ever before, families needed a fast and easy way to make meals, and the microwave was one solution. It became a food trend in the 1980s, like margarine and sun-dried tomatoes. In the mid-1980s, 25% of U.S. households had a microwave, and by the decade's end, that number rose to 90%. Food companies honed in on this, releasing an array of quick-cooking dishes — in 1987 alone, they introduced more than 500 different microwavable foods — and they kept on coming. One of these products was a now-forgotten one-dish meal called Lunch Bucket, and it had some fairly unique attributes, mostly related to its packaging.

It took the Dial Corporation two years to perfect a heat-and-serve container for its line of 15 soups and entrees, from beef stew to lasagna to chicken noodle soup. The line was shelf-stable and could last for up to two years before being popped into the microwave and ready to eat in 90 seconds. It was a pretty hefty meal too, weighing in at half a pound, and each cost a little more than a dollar. Even so, the commercials tried to make it seem like these were high-end meals.