12 Snacks From The '80s No One Remembers Anymore

Snacking wasn't always as popular as it is today. In fact, prior to the 20th century, snacking was actually looked down on as it created associations with the working class. As technology and society shifted, new inventions made snacking a more broadly acceptable behavior. The microwave was one invention that offered homemakers speed and efficiency in cooking processes that used to take much longer. Some snack foods, like microwave popcorn, were literally created because of the microwave frequency that powers the appliance. On top of that, snacking likely also grew due to the growth of the supermarket in the United States, which offered consumers more choices than ever before.

By the time the '80s rolled around, snacking was already a part of everyday life (and has continued to grow in popularity in the decades since), and food companies saw an opportunity. Some foods that we still eat today, like Cool Ranch Doritos and Lunchables, were first launched during the decade. But there are some snacks from the '80s that didn't stand the test of time, and we're exploring 11 of them that were either discontinued or largely forgotten about.