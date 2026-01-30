This Tangy, Smoky Topping Turns Your Baked Potato Into A Whole Meal

Baked potatoes are a versatile dish to get creative with, and there are ways to turn this side into a filling meal. Adding extras like sour cream or veggies will upgrade a basic baked potato, but if you're looking to get more out of your dish, adding meat is the way to go. For a hearty meal that will keep you full, add pulled BBQ chicken to your baked potato. The result is a fluffy, soft potato with the perfect tang of barbecue from the chicken. Plus, your chicken can be prepared using a slow cooker, making it the ideal hands-off dinner.

Ultra-loaded baked potatoes are no new phenomenon, and they're a great way to add protein to this carb-heavy dish. It's also a perfect way to use up leftover chicken in your fridge. BBQ chicken is one way to do it, but you also try a Tex-Mex version topped with ground beef and cheese. The base of the dish is of course the baked potato, which will need to be in the oven for an hour or so at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you're going the slow cooker route with the chicken topping — just add the meat along with barbecue sauce and whatever seasonings of your choice to the pot on high for about three and a half hours.