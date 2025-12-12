For A Deliciously Topped Baked Potato, Try Making It The Tex-Mex Way

Potatoes are consistently among the most consumed vegetables, and its versatility seemingly knows no bounds. They can be made into fries, mashed potatoes, or hashbrowns, or just eaten as a baked potato. The latter may be a bit bland for some, unless you add toppings like sour cream, cheddar cheese, and butter. But there are other ways to enhance a simple baked potato, and one way — the loaded Tex-Mex baked potato — has recently made waves on social media. This variety of baked potato subverts the norm by opting for ingredients full of umami and variety.

The simplest way to add Tex-Mex flair to a baked potato is by adding guacamole and, possibly, a dash of tangy Tajin seasoning, as this Tex-Mex frequent flyer contributes creamy zest and heat depending on how it's made. However, many Tex-Mex restaurants have hopped on the trend, adding different spins in a more decadent and hearty direction. Chatos Tacos in Nevada makes a loaded baked potato with cheese and a choice of meat like steak strips, plus guacamole, cilantro, onion, and crema. The Papas El Guero food truck in Southern California offers loaded baked potatoes made with cheese, chives, sour cream, jalapeños, and a choice of protein like chorizo, bacon, or shrimp. Home chefs have used chili powder and cumin, topping carne asada-loaded baked potatoes with queso Oaxaca and a chipotle sauce. Others add ground beef, taco seasoning, nacho cheese, green onions, and salsa — all of which sound undeniably delicious.