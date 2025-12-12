For A Deliciously Topped Baked Potato, Try Making It The Tex-Mex Way
Potatoes are consistently among the most consumed vegetables, and its versatility seemingly knows no bounds. They can be made into fries, mashed potatoes, or hashbrowns, or just eaten as a baked potato. The latter may be a bit bland for some, unless you add toppings like sour cream, cheddar cheese, and butter. But there are other ways to enhance a simple baked potato, and one way — the loaded Tex-Mex baked potato — has recently made waves on social media. This variety of baked potato subverts the norm by opting for ingredients full of umami and variety.
The simplest way to add Tex-Mex flair to a baked potato is by adding guacamole and, possibly, a dash of tangy Tajin seasoning, as this Tex-Mex frequent flyer contributes creamy zest and heat depending on how it's made. However, many Tex-Mex restaurants have hopped on the trend, adding different spins in a more decadent and hearty direction. Chatos Tacos in Nevada makes a loaded baked potato with cheese and a choice of meat like steak strips, plus guacamole, cilantro, onion, and crema. The Papas El Guero food truck in Southern California offers loaded baked potatoes made with cheese, chives, sour cream, jalapeños, and a choice of protein like chorizo, bacon, or shrimp. Home chefs have used chili powder and cumin, topping carne asada-loaded baked potatoes with queso Oaxaca and a chipotle sauce. Others add ground beef, taco seasoning, nacho cheese, green onions, and salsa — all of which sound undeniably delicious.
Other regional ways to dress up a baked potato
Tex-Mex is not the only way to upgrade a basic baked potato through regional cuisine. For instance, if Tex-Mex isn't what you're craving, perhaps an Italian-inspired baked potato, topped with Italian herbs, cannellini beans, marinara sauce, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese, will hit the spot. You could also swap out the beans and broccoli for your favorite pizza toppings like mushrooms and pepperoni, making for an excellent comfort meal. Alternatively, opt for soy sauce, sesame seeds, sesame oil, bok choy, maple syrup, and chicken to incorporate an Asian fusion spin to your tater.
Depending on what regional route you take with a baked potato, there are some things to consider along the way — lest you bake your potato all wrong. Those wanting to incorporate meat and grilled peppers need to get the potatoes started first, since it typically takes between 45 minutes to nearly an hour for them to bake (depending on size and heating method). Additionally, coat the spud's skin with a good amount of oil to help give it a crispy exterior. As for seasonings, consider garlic powder, salt, and smoked paprika for deliciously baked potatoes. Add seasonings before baking and during the last 10 minutes since this is key to bringing your baked potatoes' flavor to the next level. This allows the seasonings to adhere to the oil, elevating the potato with a warm vibrant color and sharp flavor without burning.