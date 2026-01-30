The Centuries-Old German Beer Drink That Should Be Your Go-To Winter Beverage

Americans tend to prefer cold beer. Even the late globetrotting chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain felt strongly about having his beers frosty. Heck, that's why the beer koozie was invented, but there's a growing trend in the United States that's bucking this tradition. It's called bierstacheln, and as you might have guessed by the name, it's German. It transforms cold beer into a warm winter treat with one simple, extremely hot tool: a superheated metal poker — traditionally made of iron but these days typically stainless steel – that's submerged in a cold beer to create something entirely different.

The resulting combination of hot steel and cold beer instantly creates a frothy, creamy, warm head redolent of toasted marshmallows, while also taking the chill off the rest of the beer. This technique also removes some of the beer's carbonization, making for a smoother and softer feel on the palate. It's been dubbed beer brûlée, after crème brûlée — the dessert with the famously crackly caramelized sugar top — and it should be your go-to winter beverage.