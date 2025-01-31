Beer Koozies Are More Than Just A Gimmicky Accessory

The first canned beer appeared in 1935 after decades of folks trying to perfect a metal container that could withstand the pressure of the carbonated beverage and not ruin its taste. But it wasn't until sometime in the 1970s that someone came up with a product that prevented canned or bottled beer from getting warm too quickly. While we know the first versions of the foam sleeve came from Australia, there are several people credited with its creation, including an inventor named Alex Lang who designed the "stubby holder." For those who don't know, a stubby is a shorter, stubbier 12-ounce bottle of beer.

Then, in 1980, American inventor Bonnie McGough patented a collapsible "insulated beverage cozy for use with cold drinking utensils such as a twelve ounce beverage can" that was cushioned with goose down. Around this same time, an unsung construction worker in Texas discovered that the insulation tubing he was working with was the perfect shape to keep his canned drinks cold and named his new idea "the koozie." The Radio Cap Corporation bought the idea and the name, and the Koozie was officially born. Yes, like Band-Aid, Kleenex, and even the Dumpster, the Koozie is a trademarked name that has become a generic term. So whatever you call your insulated drink holder, just know it's scientifically proven to keep your beer cold, and it went through many iterations and names before making it onto your beer.