The Forgotten Atlanta Steakhouse Once Loved For Its Succulent Lobster

Long before Atlanta, Georgia, was a foodie hot spot and the star of Michelin's "American South" restaurant guide, there was W.D. Crowley's Steak and Lobster House, one of the city's beloved dining spots. The original location gained popular in the early '70s in Atlanta's up-and-coming Underground neighborhood, which had just gotten a multi-million dollar restoration. A group of friends working together under the company name "Downside Risk, Inc." owned the restaurant which, strangely, they named after an Irish traveling salesman who died by suicide while in Atlanta in 1893. The somewhat macabre origin story of the name aside, for several years the restaurant was the spot to go for "hearth-charcoaled" steak and seafood (via Golfdom), especially lobster, of which the restaurant claimed "even a New Englander would approve" (via The Atlanta Journal).

By 1977, the company had seven different bars and pubs across Atlanta, each with its own vibe, but mainly decked out in old English-style pub decor. The brand's Crowley's River House, located in an Atlanta shopping center and done up like an old ski lodge, was well known for its 20-ounce lobster tail that claimed to be the best in Atlanta. At its height, the company had 11 locations in Atlanta, Columbus, and Savannah. But the restaurant chain would eventually struggle to keep its steakhouses open.