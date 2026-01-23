14 Amazon Finds For The Ultimate Super Bowl Party

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, set to kick off February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though, like most football fans — or if you're the "go sports" type who just enjoys good snacks and funny commercials — you're probably planning to watch from home or at a friend's house. But are you prepared to fight the crowds at the grocery store in the days leading up to the big game? Fortunately, you don't need to worry about that. Rather than planning your own version of the "Tush Push" to get through the chip aisle or risking a panic attack because the home goods section is all out of serving platters, you can order almost everything you need online.

Say what you will about Amazon, but it's hard to argue that it's not insanely convenient. From groceries and alcohol (in some states, though you can also get alcohol delivered from Costco) to your general home viewing party needs, the shopping platform has some pretty cool finds to help you out. We've done the legwork and narrowed down some cool Super Bowl party essentials that Amazon can deliver to you by game day.