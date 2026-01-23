14 Amazon Finds For The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, set to kick off February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though, like most football fans — or if you're the "go sports" type who just enjoys good snacks and funny commercials — you're probably planning to watch from home or at a friend's house. But are you prepared to fight the crowds at the grocery store in the days leading up to the big game? Fortunately, you don't need to worry about that. Rather than planning your own version of the "Tush Push" to get through the chip aisle or risking a panic attack because the home goods section is all out of serving platters, you can order almost everything you need online.
Say what you will about Amazon, but it's hard to argue that it's not insanely convenient. From groceries and alcohol (in some states, though you can also get alcohol delivered from Costco) to your general home viewing party needs, the shopping platform has some pretty cool finds to help you out. We've done the legwork and narrowed down some cool Super Bowl party essentials that Amazon can deliver to you by game day.
1. Amazon Kitchen Roasted Salsa
You can always try making your own restaurant-worthy salsa at home, but that takes time and another trip to the store. If you're looking to keep things simple while impressing your guests with a step above the usual basics, Amazon sells several varieties of Amazon Kitchen salsa. Consider grabbing a few to appeal to different salsa preferences; choose from roasted, fire roasted tomato and garlic, pico de gallo, and more.
Purchase Amazon Kitchen Roasted Salsa for $3.49
2. Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips
Not everyone at your Super Bowl party is likely to be grain free, but if you have anyone who is, these tortilla chips make for an easy, inclusive crowd pleaser. They have over 13,000 reviews on Amazon (89% rating them four stars or higher), with customers praising their flavor and sturdiness for dips and salsas. Plus, you can get a pack of three for less than $15.
Purchase Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips for $14.97
3. QZYL Football Party Decorations Kit
If you're worried about your Super Bowl party feeling a little drab, this handy decor kit comes with football-themed paper plates, cups, napkins, and two different disposable tablecloths. The whole set is designed to serve 24, but the extra plates could come in handy if you have a smaller group that just likes to go for repeat snack rounds.
Purchase QZYL Football Party Decorations Kit for $18.98
4. Madelaine Premium Milk Chocolate Footballs
Super Bowl party food often comes with a spicy kick, so it's nice to have something sweet on hand to help balance out the heat. While certain beers can help do just that, these sweet football-shaped chocolates are friendly for all ages. Plus by putting out a bowl of them or just spreading them around your snack buffet, you can have them do double duty as extra fun decor.
Purchase Madelaine Premium Milk Chocolate Footballs for $14.99
5. Totally Bamboo Football Shaped Cutting Board and Charcuterie Board
A well-stocked charcuterie board can be the perfect centerpiece at any game day gathering, and this cute football-shaped board will elevate yours just for the occasion. As a bonus, the other side is a cutting board! If this will be your first time putting together one of these popular appetizer plates, though, consider reading up on some pro tips for building great charcuterie boards.
Purchase Totally Bamboo Football Shaped Cutting Board and Charcuterie Board for $24.99
6. ECOWAY Salad Bowl Set
Between the wings, chips, and sweet treats, it's always a good idea to have a salad at your party to at least say you made an effort for healthy balance. No need to hunt around for the salad tongs or try to find your biggest fork as a substitute; this eye-catching bowl set comes with utensils already! Plus there are two smaller bowls to help keep your buffet table neat.
Purchase ECOWAY Salad Bowl Set for $33.99
7. Remerry Tailgating Essentials Football Trash Can
Nobody likes the inevitable post-party cleanup. Well, with this fun pop-up trash can that sets up in seconds, you get a totally reusable bin that's festively dressed up like a little football field and can be used indoors or outdoors (backyard football party, anyone?). Just line it with a regular trash bag to contain mess in style.
Purchase Remerry Tailgating Essentials Football Trash Can (Pack of Two) for $18.99
8. Tastefully Simple Artichoke and Spinach Dip Mix
If you love warm, restaurant-style spinach artichoke dip, this nifty mix allows you to make your own version at home in just minutes. It also comes in a pack of two, so you can make a second round during the Super Bowl or just save it for another party.
Purchase Tastefully Simple Artichoke and Spinach Dip Mix (Pack of Two) for $13.50
9. Tyson Frozen Chicken Wing Sections
There are some Tyson products you should keep out of your cart, but this 40-ounce bag of wings is something you very much should consider getting for the Super Bowl. There's enough here for a small group — all you need to add is a sauce of your choice.
Purchase Tyson Chicken Wing Sections for $5.99
10. NCS Footballs with Black, White, and Green Sprinkles
If you're making any desserts, why not keep them on-theme too with this adorable sprinkles mix featuring mini chocolate footballs? The sprinkles themselves are the colors of a football field, keeping them nicely team neutral. Sprinkle all over cupcakes, cookies, cake balls, and more.
Purchase NCS Footballs with Black, White, and Green Sprinkles for $14.99
11. Hebrew National Frozen Beef Franks in a Blanket
Pigs in a blanket are a popular party snack, and they go with so many different kinds of dips. Plus, these ones come wrapped in a nice, flaky puff pastry for added deliciousness. Make in the oven or save even more time by throwing in an air fryer.
Purchase Hebrew National Frozen Beef Franks in a Blanket for $15.87
12. Totino's Pizza Rolls
Do you actually know anyone who doesn't like Totino's Pizza Rolls? Save a trip to the store for this easy crowd favorite, thanks to Amazon selling 50-count bags for just five bucks. And yes, they are available in all the go-to varieties: cheese, pepperoni, and supreme.
Purchase Totino's Pizza Rolls for $4.99
13. Aplenty Pork Potstickers
Potstickers are another easy, warm appetizer, and with this bag off of Amazon, there's no need to head to the store or call for takeout. There are five servings in each bag of Aplenty potstickers (which also come in a chicken variety, by the way), and they contain no artificial flavors, if that's something you prioritize. Plus they're a total steal at less than $4.
Purchase Aplenty Pork and Vegetable Potstickers for $3.89
14. Vanilla Cupcakes
Having a dessert on standby is essential for the Super Bowl, and ordering a box of these vanilla cupcakes means you won't have to do any baking on top of everything else you're already doing. Plus, you can decorate them with your team's colors or use the football sprinkles mentioned above.
Purchase Whole Foods Market Two-Bite Vanilla Cupcakes for $6.29