The Creamy Southern Ingredient That Belongs In Your Next Twice-Baked Potato

Even if you already know how to make the best baked potatoes, the toppings you use to give them additional flavor make all the difference. Especially if you're used to making twice-baked potatoes, you know how important it is to use the right amount of cheddar cheese, sour cream, crumbled bacon, and green onions. However, if you're looking to give your next batch of twice-baked potatoes a significant, no-fuss upgrade, use pimento cheese instead.

If you're unfamiliar, pimento cheese is a Southern spread traditionally composed of shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and pimentos (sweet red peppers). While this spread is usually paired with all your favorite charcuterie accompaniments, such as sliced raw veggies and buttery crackers, pimento cheese also serves as a convenient, all-in-one ingredient you can use to make delicious twice-baked potatoes. As a matter of fact, among the 17 best cheesy toppings for baked potatoes, pimento cheese is a solid option because it contains more than one creamy ingredient besides cheddar cheese. This is especially important when you want extra-soft, flavorful twice-baked potatoes.

To try this upgrade at home, mix together a generous amount of prepared pimento cheese with freshly baked potato flesh before re-stuffing and baking your potatoes one last time. However, if you have some extra time on your hands, there are a few alternative ways to make your next round of twice-baked potatoes even more delicious.