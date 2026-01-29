The Creamy Southern Ingredient That Belongs In Your Next Twice-Baked Potato
Even if you already know how to make the best baked potatoes, the toppings you use to give them additional flavor make all the difference. Especially if you're used to making twice-baked potatoes, you know how important it is to use the right amount of cheddar cheese, sour cream, crumbled bacon, and green onions. However, if you're looking to give your next batch of twice-baked potatoes a significant, no-fuss upgrade, use pimento cheese instead.
If you're unfamiliar, pimento cheese is a Southern spread traditionally composed of shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and pimentos (sweet red peppers). While this spread is usually paired with all your favorite charcuterie accompaniments, such as sliced raw veggies and buttery crackers, pimento cheese also serves as a convenient, all-in-one ingredient you can use to make delicious twice-baked potatoes. As a matter of fact, among the 17 best cheesy toppings for baked potatoes, pimento cheese is a solid option because it contains more than one creamy ingredient besides cheddar cheese. This is especially important when you want extra-soft, flavorful twice-baked potatoes.
To try this upgrade at home, mix together a generous amount of prepared pimento cheese with freshly baked potato flesh before re-stuffing and baking your potatoes one last time. However, if you have some extra time on your hands, there are a few alternative ways to make your next round of twice-baked potatoes even more delicious.
More creative ways to make pimento cheese twice-baked potatoes
To level up the flavor of pimento cheese in your signature potato filling, consider incorporating some precooked, crumbled bacon to the mix. You may also want to include some chopped chives or diced green onion for a more distinct bite. For more creamy appeal, incorporate a small amount of butter or milk.
If you're turned off by the idea of adding mayo-based pimento cheese to hot potatoes, there's a simple way to make your cheesy potato filling a bit lighter: Instead of using prepared pimento cheese from your neighborhood supermarket, make a deconstructed version of this cheesy spread with sour cream. Especially if you believe sour cream is the secret ingredient you need for the best mashed potatoes, you're sure to find this tangy dairy product a worthwhile alternative to mayo in cheesy twice-baked potatoes.
To prepare this alternative filling, simply mix cooked potatoes with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, butter, and your preferred choice of seasonings. Don't forget to include a decent amount of jarred pimentos, or make your own by roasting a red pepper over a flame or under a broiler. Whether you're using prepared pimento cheese or individual ingredients, before re-stuffing your potato skins, feel free to use an electric mixer for an extra-creamy finish. For a chunkier filling, simply stuff your potatoes and bake.