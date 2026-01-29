The True Story Behind Aldi's Unsettling Meat Controversy

Aldi is still a beloved supermarket chain throughout the United States (and the rest of the world) despite the horse meat scandal. The chain's honesty might have been key in maintaining a positive reputation with customers — Aldi was upfront with customers about the issue and didn't try to sweep it under the rug. According to a 2013 article in The Guardian, a spokesperson for Aldi stated, "This is completely unacceptable and like other affected companies, we feel angry and let down by our supplier. If the label says beef, our customers expect it to be beef. Suppliers are absolutely clear that they are required to meet our stringent specifications and that we do not tolerate any failure to do so."

The incident resulted in several individuals within the supply chain being charged with fraud, but there were no significant illnesses, despite concerns over the possible presence of potentially dangerous veterinary drugs being in the meat. Unfortunately, the horse meat saga was hardly the only major Aldi scandal involving tainted product shipments — in 2019, $28 million of cocaine was found in banana crates shipped to the grocery store. Shockingly, this wasn't the first time cocaine was found in Aldi banana shipments. A shipment of bananas and cocaine arrived to Aldi locations in Germany in 2014, and similar incidents occurred in 2015. While Aldi continues to deliver great prices on groceries (and on Aisle of Shame products, obviously), we're particularly impressed with its PR team's ability to be straightforward with customers — even when it'd be easier to handle issues discreetly.