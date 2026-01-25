The Biggest Changes Coming To Texas Roadhouse In 2026
From chicken tenders to pick-your-own steaks to the must-have Texas Blossom (the chain's version of a Bloomin' Onion), Texas Roadhouse is the go-to dinner-out option for tons of Americans. The beloved chain announced some big changes it will make over the course of the coming year (don't worry — the chain's delicious, endless rolls aren't going anywhere). Between new openings and updates at existing locations, 2026 is looking good for Texas Roadhouse.
In addition to opening quite a few new locations, Texas Roadhouse is bringing updates into its existing restaurants this year, including both back-of-house and front-of-house technology upgrades. Roadhouse Pay — Texas Roadhouse's pay-at-table system — is now available at every Texas Roadhouse location, and the restaurant is outfitting all locations with back-of-house digital systems to replace paper tickets handled by waitstaff, decreasing delays and helping diners receive their food faster. The company is also continuing to improve its digital waitlist system, allowing staff to provide diners with up-to-date wait times.
You might also notice some new decor changes at your local Texas Roadhouse, including more easily accessible to-go areas to accommodate the increasing demand for takeout. It's possible that there could be dining room seating upgrades, too. In the past, Texas Roadhouse has added bump-out spaces in certain locations to increase seating, which can also help reduce wait times.
How Texas Roadhouse is expanding in 2026
Across the United States, Texas Roadhouse plans to open about 20 new locations by the end of 2026. Parent company Texas Roadhouse, Inc. also plans to open locations of its other franchises. You can expect to see a handful of Jaggers (a fast-food style burger and chicken joint) restaurants pop up, as well as 10 or so new locations of Bubba's 33 (a sit-down sports bar-style restaurant serving pizza, burgers, steaks, and wings).
In a time when many restaurants are struggling, Texas Roadhouse — as well as Jaggers and Bubba's 33 — are growing. In 2025, Texas Roadhouse became the No. 1 casual dining restaurant in the United States, knocking Olive Garden out of the top spot. While it's tough to pinpoint exactly why the chain has been so successful, there are several potential contributing factors, including menu prices that haven't quite kept up with inflation. Affordability, faster service, and a commitment to efficiency are all setting Texas Roadhouse up for another year of growth.