The Prepared Costco Kirkland Meal You Should Avoid Buying According To Customer Reviews

Anyone who reads customer reviews of the brisket burnt ends likely wouldn't pick it up off the shelf. The general consensus is the burnt ends are no good, but there are varying opinions on what exactly makes them so bad. One Reddit user described the package as a "bucket of burnt gristle and fat," with another Redditor stating, "They're not fatty, they are fat coated." And other reviewers claimed the brisket they received was actually too dry, with no fat to be found. "Ours was dry and tough. We would have welcomed a bit of fat," they wrote.

It seems there could be some quality-control issues with the meat, and perhaps not every package is prepared with the same fat-to-meat ratio. In a separate Reddit thread, one user described them as edible but anyone who has ever made their own brisket wouldn't like it. The verdict could depend, too, on an individual's familiarity with brisket's flavor and texture.

Not everyone agrees with the harsh negativity, though. One user didn't necessarily rave about the brisket but felt it was salvageable. "Thought they tasted alright but were too dry," the user wrote. "Slathered in BBQ they're solid. Fat didn't bother me." Ultimately, it might come down to personal preference. The brisket could be a quick fix if you don't own a smoker or can't spend hours slow-cooking this otherwise-tough cut of beef.