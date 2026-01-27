Give Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soup A Tasty Transformation With This Italian Ingredient
Out of all the premade meals you can buy at the supermarket, chicken noodle soup is one of the most reliable. Given its mild flavor and minimal lineup of ingredients, there are rarely any unexpected surprises with your first bite. Though, whether you're dining on the best and worst canned soups at the grocery store or consuming chilled varieties from the prepared foods department, store-bought chicken noodle soup often falls short when compared to homemade. That being said, if you're looking for an easy way to level up your next bowl, pesto is the answer.
Truth be told, even if you choose some of the best chicken noodle soup brands available, most varieties lack a certain depth of flavor. Not to mention, many premade versions often contain excess sodium and preservatives. Additionally, you may be disappointed with the seasonings used upon preparation. Fortunately, you can counter these hiccups with a simple spoonful of pesto.
If you're unfamiliar, pesto is a thick sauce made of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. It has a bright, herbaceous flavor that can easily upgrade a variety of meals. There are a few different ways you can add this fresh-tasting ingredient to your next bowl of store-bought chicken noodle soup and most importantly, the process couldn't be easier. There are also more varieties of pesto worth trying besides basil.
How to use pesto to level up store-bought chicken noodle soup
For a more developed taste that will make it seem like the condiment was always part of the soup, add a few spoonfuls of pesto to your store-bought chicken noodle soup before you heat it on the stove. Or, to preserve this condiment's bright color and fresh flavor, stir a small amount into your soup upon serving. Use either high-quality shelf-stable pesto, refrigerated varieties, or, opt to make your own. Jarred pestos are often located in the pasta aisle next to the canned tomatoes or in the prepared, refrigerated section of your grocery store. Though, whichever variety you choose, to experience the best overall flavor upgrade, make store-bought pesto extra delicious with a few additions from your pantry via olive oil or red pepper flakes.
More preferably, if you have time to make your own pesto, feel free to use more or less basil, pine nuts, or Parmesan to better satisfy your taste buds. Or, make a batch with other flavorful ingredients besides basil, such as parsley, cilantro, kale, or arugula. If you're not a fan of pine nuts, you can also use other popular varieties of nuts like walnuts, almonds, cashews, or pistachios. You can also make pesto without nuts by using capers, Rachael Ray's secret ingredient for nut-free pesto.
Once you choose the right pesto for the job, feel free to top your soup with a few additional extras to boost its flavor and texture like fresh herbs, lemon juice, or buttered breadcrumbs. Lastly, don't be afraid to include an extra spoonful of Parmesan cheese for a richer, more savory taste.