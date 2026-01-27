Give Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soup A Tasty Transformation With This Italian Ingredient

Out of all the premade meals you can buy at the supermarket, chicken noodle soup is one of the most reliable. Given its mild flavor and minimal lineup of ingredients, there are rarely any unexpected surprises with your first bite. Though, whether you're dining on the best and worst canned soups at the grocery store or consuming chilled varieties from the prepared foods department, store-bought chicken noodle soup often falls short when compared to homemade. That being said, if you're looking for an easy way to level up your next bowl, pesto is the answer.

Truth be told, even if you choose some of the best chicken noodle soup brands available, most varieties lack a certain depth of flavor. Not to mention, many premade versions often contain excess sodium and preservatives. Additionally, you may be disappointed with the seasonings used upon preparation. Fortunately, you can counter these hiccups with a simple spoonful of pesto.

If you're unfamiliar, pesto is a thick sauce made of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. It has a bright, herbaceous flavor that can easily upgrade a variety of meals. There are a few different ways you can add this fresh-tasting ingredient to your next bowl of store-bought chicken noodle soup and most importantly, the process couldn't be easier. There are also more varieties of pesto worth trying besides basil.