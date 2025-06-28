Yes, This Old-School Ice Cream Flavor Actually Relied On Whale Poop

Ice cream might seem like a modern invention, but it actually has a much deeper and richer history than you may think. It's come a long way from both the time and country that invented it, and ice cream flavors have changed over the years to reflect these shifts. Nowadays, there are all kinds of unusual ingredients you can turn into ice cream; it doesn't even necessarily have to be sweet anymore.

Weird and wacky ice cream flavors are considered a modern phenomenon, but there is one old-school ice cream recipe that gives these newer flavors a run for their money. This ice cream recipe, which dates back to roughly 1665, calls for mace, orangeflower water, and ambergris for flavor. Ambergris, for those who don't know, is a substance found in the fecal matter of sperm whales; to put it bluntly, yes, this ice cream was made with whale poop.

This ice cream flavor doesn't have a specific name but it is widely considered the oldest recipe for ice cream in the world. Understandably, ambergris-flavored ice cream sounds pretty gross to most of us today. However, it actually used to be a popular flavor. Perhaps we just think it sounds offputting since it's an ice cream flavor we never see anymore.