The Aldi Steak Cut You Should Never Skip Buying
Finding a quality steak cut that is tasty, tender, and reasonably priced is a rarity. However, we may have discovered a steak option that fits this description, if you know how to cook it well — and you can buy this Aldi beef cut for a price that will keep you coming back for it.
Sold in a 0.9-pound package at about $7.69 per pound, Aldi's Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Top Round Steak features beef in a cut that some cooks find challenging — yet those who try are rewarded when they learn to prepare it in an optimal way. Top round steak is made of hindquarter primal beef, and is one of the cuts that originate from the inside of the cow's rear leg. The top round is known for being lean, and lean cuts of beef tend to turn out a little tougher when cooked like a steak that has more fat marbling. However, Angus beef, which originally comes from a Scottish breed of cow called Aberdeen Angus cattle, is known for its consistent high quality, tenderness, and rich flavor. So, there are advantages in this particular cut that will help you prepare a juicy steak. In addition, there are cooking techniques for lean cuts of steak that will make a top round steak shine.
Best ways to prepare top round steak
One cooking technique to achieve optimal tenderness and flavor is to marinate the steak for four to six hours to a full day before cooking it. To make a perfect marinade for steak you need four components: acid, fat, seasonings, and aromatics. Marinating lean beef in this way, using ½ cup of oil and ¼ cup of an acidic component per pound plus the seasonings, will tenderize the meat by breaking down tough fibers. Another method is to reverse sear the steak by roasting it at a low temperature (about 225 degrees Fahrenheit) until the meat thermometer indicates your preferred level of doneness, then finishing the steak in a hot skillet, sauté pan, or on the grill creating a desirable seared flavor. The initial slow cook will make the steak more tender and juicy, creating an evenly cooked piece of meat.
When cooking different kinds of meat, there are two methods of braising you should remember: the short braise and the long braise. The long braise, known as braisage, cooks meat in liquid for a long period of time so the collagen breaks down, producing a tender rendering of beef. For a top round steak, you would first sear the meat, and then cook in liquid (without the need to completely cover it) for up to around three hours, or just long enough to achieve the perfect level of doneness. Using one of these methods with the Aldi Black Angus beef top round steak will deliver a melt-in-your-mouth dish that will keep you coming back for more.