The Aldi Steak Cut You Should Never Skip Buying

Finding a quality steak cut that is tasty, tender, and reasonably priced is a rarity. However, we may have discovered a steak option that fits this description, if you know how to cook it well — and you can buy this Aldi beef cut for a price that will keep you coming back for it.

Sold in a 0.9-pound package at about $7.69 per pound, Aldi's Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Top Round Steak features beef in a cut that some cooks find challenging — yet those who try are rewarded when they learn to prepare it in an optimal way. Top round steak is made of hindquarter primal beef, and is one of the cuts that originate from the inside of the cow's rear leg. The top round is known for being lean, and lean cuts of beef tend to turn out a little tougher when cooked like a steak that has more fat marbling. However, Angus beef, which originally comes from a Scottish breed of cow called Aberdeen Angus cattle, is known for its consistent high quality, tenderness, and rich flavor. So, there are advantages in this particular cut that will help you prepare a juicy steak. In addition, there are cooking techniques for lean cuts of steak that will make a top round steak shine.