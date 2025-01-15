The Collectible $2,000 Bourbon Costco Is Currently Offering For $260

Costco is known for its large selection of well priced, high-quality liquor. In addition to the best and worst bargain liquor to buy at Costco, shoppers of the members-only wholesale club might like to know some of the secrets of Costco liquor. For instance, the retailer often has rare finds in the liquor aisle that only savvy customers discover. Bourbon drinkers will be excited to know that select warehouses are stocking a 750 milliliter bottle of King of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon for only $260 (limit one). While this seems like a high price for a fifth of whiskey, it's actually quite the bargain considering this collectible bottle of bourbon is currently listed for a whopping $2,000 at most other stores where it's available. The amazing markdown is even better than a different rare $150 bourbon Costco shoppers can buy for $60.

There's probably no better place to find insider tips for rare Costco liquor finds than the Costco alcohol subreddit. One Redditor posted a picture of a bottle of King of Kentucky on one of the store's shelves, listing California as the location of the find. It's hard to say how many Costco warehouses actually carry it, but the Golden State seems to be the place to snag this top shelf bourbon. Unfortunately, the clues to which Costco locations in California carry the premium bourbon are scarce (presumably because once the word gets out, the bottles disappear quickly). What makes King of Kentucky so special anyway?