The Type Of Bourbon That Tastes Infinitely Better On The Rocks
Ordering bourbon on the rocks might feel like a crime for some — after all, it's the drink Jack Torrance orders in "The Shining." Whiskey and bourbon are reserved for the gritty bad boy archetypes, and they're almost always ordered neat, so only a madman would ruin his drink by putting it on the rocks, right? Many whiskey enjoyers prefer to order bourbon neat because you're getting the complex, raw flavor to savor. However, if there's one lesson we can take from our favorite outlaws on screen, it's that sometimes, rules are made to be broken.
Ordering bourbon on the rocks can be an elite drinking experience if you're pouring a high-heat bottle. A dark, cask-strength bourbon of around 60% ABV or higher can have a burn that outweighs the quality of taste for some. The reason you see rough–and-tumble characters swinging back lukewarm bottles of the stuff is to show how tough they are. They're taking that burn — no time to savor the taste! Ice can make for a gentler drinking experience, allowing for a different sip each time you pick up the glass as the water slowly dilutes the beverage.
Enjoy ice in your high-heat bourbon
There's a scientific precedent for diluting strong bourbons, and it's the same as the reason behind adding a drop of water to whiskey. Water can activate the oils and aromas of whiskey by disrupting the surface tension, letting you get the fullest flavor in every sip. Rather than the water-drop method, you can opt for a slow-melting ice cube.
Another reason to add ice is the obvious: Sometimes, you feel warm and you'd rather not be sweating while you drink. Our mouths perceive coldness as a pleasant sensation, making us feel more hydrated and less thirsty. This is especially the case if you're in a crowded bar or out in bourbon country like Kentucky, where summer temperatures sit at the 80 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit range.
The key point to remember when dropping ice into your bourbon is to make sure you're going for one or two thick cubes instead of a bunch of tiny ones. You can find a silicone ice cube mold online that you can fill with water and pop in the freezer overnight. All you need to play it cool is a lowball cocktail glass, a lone block of ice, and a high-proof bourbon.