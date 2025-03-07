The Type Of Bourbon That Tastes Infinitely Better On The Rocks

Ordering bourbon on the rocks might feel like a crime for some — after all, it's the drink Jack Torrance orders in "The Shining." Whiskey and bourbon are reserved for the gritty bad boy archetypes, and they're almost always ordered neat, so only a madman would ruin his drink by putting it on the rocks, right? Many whiskey enjoyers prefer to order bourbon neat because you're getting the complex, raw flavor to savor. However, if there's one lesson we can take from our favorite outlaws on screen, it's that sometimes, rules are made to be broken.

Ordering bourbon on the rocks can be an elite drinking experience if you're pouring a high-heat bottle. A dark, cask-strength bourbon of around 60% ABV or higher can have a burn that outweighs the quality of taste for some. The reason you see rough–and-tumble characters swinging back lukewarm bottles of the stuff is to show how tough they are. They're taking that burn — no time to savor the taste! Ice can make for a gentler drinking experience, allowing for a different sip each time you pick up the glass as the water slowly dilutes the beverage.