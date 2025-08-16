Stop Focusing Your Wine Pairings On Protein: Why We Want To End This Drinking Rule Forever

For as exciting, enriching, sumptuous, and satisfying as they can be, some culinary pursuits sure seem to come with a lot of constraints. We don't mean objective guidelines like the ideal temperatures for rare, medium, and well-done steaks, but rather misguided notions about what does or does not go with this or that. Wine seems to attract more than its fair share of scolds and amateur experts eager to look askance when a red wine is served with branzino or sea bass, or a white is poured alongside a chateaubriand or a filet mignon. But some of the best restaurants in the world flout those old-fashioned color codes in their curated pairings, and you should feel empowered to do so, too.

This is not to say that a crisp, cold Sancerre isn't exquisite with oysters, or that a Barolo isn't marvelous with a ribeye; those will always be happy matches. But supposed opposites can attract just as well. The reason many people think red wine and seafood are verboten, for example, is because of the wine's tannins. This natural grape byproduct that typically has a heavier presence in red wines can evoke an unpleasant aftertaste when mixed with fish. But a low tannin red like a Gamay won't have that issue. It's also said that white wine is too dainty for beefier meals, but this might just be the best case for a boldly oaky Chardonnay.