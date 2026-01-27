This Under-$5 Aldi Find Doubles As A Perfect Soup Base

If you were to grab a jar in the store, you'd probably think that Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Vodka Pasta Sauce is just the kind of thing to keep in the pantry until a weeknight pasta calls for a shortcut. But actually, it has another, more unexpected, use. This under-$5 jar of rich sauce might just be your next shortcut to a warming tomato soup, thanks to the fact that it kind of already sits somewhere between a marinara and a cream-based sauce (and that creaminess plus acidity is the balance one should strive for in a good soup).

And this isn't just an opinion, there's some real food science to back this up — vodka and tomatoes are actually a perfect food pairing. Alcohol acts as a solvent for tomato's flavor compounds that water or fat alone can't release, so what that means is that adding vodka makes all those flavors pop out more. There's no reason to limit yourself to enjoying these flavors only as a pasta sauce and not as soup, too.

As a base, you only need to thin the sauce out with some vegetable broth and maybe add some extra added cream as well, and soon you could be looking at possibly the easiest and most delicious tomato soup you've ever had. Bonus points for no roasting or blending required which, on a wintery Tuesday night when pasta isn't calling your name, is kind of a win-win situation.