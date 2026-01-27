The $35 Bread From This NYC Restaurant Is Worth Every Penny, According To TikTok

One TikTok user described the bread as "this is what dreams taste like," whereas another said that it was "definitely some of the best bread I've ever had." Reviews on Yelp are equally stellar, with one fan noting that "The truffle monkey bread was out of this world and not overhyped one bit."

That said, while the truffle monkey bread may be the talk of the town, Monkey Bar is known for more than just this delectable starter. The ambiance of the establishment attracts many customers with its chic aesthetic and mood lighting. The restaurant has been around since 1936 and has been delivering classic upscale American cuisine since. Aside from the bread, another hot menu item is the wagyu cheeseburger topped with pickles, onions, and a mustard-mayo sauce. If you can't get a reservation at NYC's Le B for what people call the Birkin bag of burgers, you might want to try your luck at Monkey Bar. Fans say this burger is juicy, tender, and a must-order. The smoked whitefish Caesar is another popular dish, so much so that people on TikTok have tried to recreate the recipe at home. Safe to say, Monkey Bar has plenty of hit items on the menu. And though the restaurant's truffle monkey bread may seem like an overhyped item, there aren't many reviews that have said this appetizer isn't worth the money.