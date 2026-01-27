The $35 Bread From This NYC Restaurant Is Worth Every Penny, According To TikTok
New York City is known for its diverse food scene, having just about any cuisine you may desire. While there are a number of staple New York restaurants locals say are a must-try, Monkey Bar is one that may need to be added to the list. Monkey Bar is one of NYC's most iconic restaurants, but it has become popular on TikTok specifically for one of its signature dishes — and it costs a pretty penny. The restaurant is known for its truffle monkey bread, which features Périgord truffles and Parmesan cheese. This bread appetizer will cost you $34.99, but customers claim it's a dish you can't miss out on.
The truffle monkey bread comes as a pull-apart style bread with a side of truffle butter to spread on top. Customers say the bread has an intense truffle smell and taste, and it is perfectly warm, fluffy, and moist. Reviews claim the bread has a unique savory taste, and many say it's one of the best bread's they've had. While this bread may have a high price tag, fans promise this starter will be the star of your experience.
What else brings customers to Monkey Bar?
One TikTok user described the bread as "this is what dreams taste like," whereas another said that it was "definitely some of the best bread I've ever had." Reviews on Yelp are equally stellar, with one fan noting that "The truffle monkey bread was out of this world and not overhyped one bit."
That said, while the truffle monkey bread may be the talk of the town, Monkey Bar is known for more than just this delectable starter. The ambiance of the establishment attracts many customers with its chic aesthetic and mood lighting. The restaurant has been around since 1936 and has been delivering classic upscale American cuisine since. Aside from the bread, another hot menu item is the wagyu cheeseburger topped with pickles, onions, and a mustard-mayo sauce. If you can't get a reservation at NYC's Le B for what people call the Birkin bag of burgers, you might want to try your luck at Monkey Bar. Fans say this burger is juicy, tender, and a must-order. The smoked whitefish Caesar is another popular dish, so much so that people on TikTok have tried to recreate the recipe at home. Safe to say, Monkey Bar has plenty of hit items on the menu. And though the restaurant's truffle monkey bread may seem like an overhyped item, there aren't many reviews that have said this appetizer isn't worth the money.