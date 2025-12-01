This NYC Burger Is So Hard To Get, People Call It The 'Birkin Bag Of Burgers'

New York City is famous for a lot of things, and the city's standing as a culinary destination is right at the top of the list. Sure, there's plenty of world-class steakhouses, French and Italian restaurants, pizzerias, and Chinatown destinations. But New York City is also well-known for its hamburgers — a simple classic that some NYC chefs take to the next level.

The city has spots like 4 Charles Prime Rib, The Polo Bar, Peter Luger Steakhouse, and Gramercy Tavern — all of which have their own versions of a high-end, classic burger. But perhaps the best burger in the city — and one of the hardest to get your hands on — is found at Le B. The burger has been coined "the Birkin bag of burgers" as a reference to the famously hard-to-get handbag from the French designer, Hermès.

At one time, Le B only served nine of its famous Le Burgers per evening, available first-come, first-served at the bar. Now, the restaurant still has a limited quantity of the burgers, but they are more widely available and can be reserved by making a $25 deposit on Open Table.