This NYC Burger Is So Hard To Get, People Call It The 'Birkin Bag Of Burgers'
New York City is famous for a lot of things, and the city's standing as a culinary destination is right at the top of the list. Sure, there's plenty of world-class steakhouses, French and Italian restaurants, pizzerias, and Chinatown destinations. But New York City is also well-known for its hamburgers — a simple classic that some NYC chefs take to the next level.
The city has spots like 4 Charles Prime Rib, The Polo Bar, Peter Luger Steakhouse, and Gramercy Tavern — all of which have their own versions of a high-end, classic burger. But perhaps the best burger in the city — and one of the hardest to get your hands on — is found at Le B. The burger has been coined "the Birkin bag of burgers" as a reference to the famously hard-to-get handbag from the French designer, Hermès.
At one time, Le B only served nine of its famous Le Burgers per evening, available first-come, first-served at the bar. Now, the restaurant still has a limited quantity of the burgers, but they are more widely available and can be reserved by making a $25 deposit on Open Table.
What makes the Le B burger so unique?
There's a reason that Le B's burger is in high demand. That reason is the quality and the flavor. For starters, Le Burger is made from a 45-day dry-aged angus blend. In an interview with New York City Tourism, Le B's chef Angie Mar said the burger comprises 90% of the dry-aged ribeye, with the remaining blend consisting of short loin, brisket, and chuck. It's topped with caramelized onions and melted d'Affinois cheese — a French Brie-style cheese. The chef says that, because Le Burger is basically a steak in burger form, they cook it just like a steak — even letting it rest after the cooking process.
If you're up for the experience, Le B's Le Burger will set you back $46. Despite the price, the reviews are quite positive. YouTube influencer James Andrews said the burger is worth the expensive cost and is one of the best hamburgers in New York City. In comparison, the Le Burger isn't terribly more expensive than some of the other popular burgers in the Big Apple. The Gramercy Tavern burger costs $35, the 4 Charles Prime Rib burger starts at $39, and the Polo Bar burger runs for $35.
Everything is bigger and more expensive in New York City, but Le Burger at Le B might actually be worth the outrageous price if you're looking for a high-end, fine-dining burger. A simple smashburger it is not. But if you're up for making the $25 deposit for securing your Le Burger reservation, you might find one of the hardest burgers to get in NYC is also one of the best.