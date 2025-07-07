Vegas Buffets Have Time Limits. Here's When And How They Enforce Them

Where can you find a build-your-own waffle bar, seafood towers, vegan breakfast sausages, and authentic street tacos all under one roof? Las Vegas. You would need days to be able to sample every single dish and dessert, but the reality is, many buffets enforce somewhat strict time limits.

While not explicitly advertised on hotel and casino websites, the average time limit is between 90 minutes and two hours for access to a buffet. These limits are true for both luxury and comfort food buffets; if you're paying for a lower-end buffet for around $18 to $30, then okay, that might seem fair that you would be limited to a certain degree. However, if it's your first time at a Vegas buffet, it could come as a surprise that if you're paying upwards of $100 for one of the more high-end buffets, you don't actually have an "unlimited" experience.

That said, two hours should be plenty of time to become completely stuffed and try a wide range of dishes. After all, you're not sitting around waiting to have your order taken or for the food to be served. The limit is not necessarily to control how much you can eat in a sitting, but more so to prevent diners from coming for one meal, waiting a few hours, and then staying for another. Important note: If you or someone you're dining with has a disability, it appears some buffets will extend your dining time if you let the staff know.