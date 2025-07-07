Vegas Buffets Have Time Limits. Here's When And How They Enforce Them
Where can you find a build-your-own waffle bar, seafood towers, vegan breakfast sausages, and authentic street tacos all under one roof? Las Vegas. You would need days to be able to sample every single dish and dessert, but the reality is, many buffets enforce somewhat strict time limits.
While not explicitly advertised on hotel and casino websites, the average time limit is between 90 minutes and two hours for access to a buffet. These limits are true for both luxury and comfort food buffets; if you're paying for a lower-end buffet for around $18 to $30, then okay, that might seem fair that you would be limited to a certain degree. However, if it's your first time at a Vegas buffet, it could come as a surprise that if you're paying upwards of $100 for one of the more high-end buffets, you don't actually have an "unlimited" experience.
That said, two hours should be plenty of time to become completely stuffed and try a wide range of dishes. After all, you're not sitting around waiting to have your order taken or for the food to be served. The limit is not necessarily to control how much you can eat in a sitting, but more so to prevent diners from coming for one meal, waiting a few hours, and then staying for another. Important note: If you or someone you're dining with has a disability, it appears some buffets will extend your dining time if you let the staff know.
How do Las Vegas buffets enforce the time limit?
With all the hustle and bustle, the lights and glitter, it seems like it would be impossible to track how long patrons have been dining for. While some customers may find sneaky ways to slip through the cracks, buffet staff are well-trained and experienced when it comes to enforcing rules. If the establishment has more waitstaff, this likely means they'll be more on top of it, but it's also a good sign because this likely means better food safety practices in the buffet.
One of the most expensive buffets on the Las Vegas Strip, Bacchanal Buffet at Cesar's Palace, serves as a perfect example. Once you check in via digital screens and then pay, you are assigned a waiter. This is the person who will serve you drinks, and also be at your service the entire time you are dining. This makes it easy to keep tabs on how long you've been there.
Users online share a similar experience: If it's a busy period and there is a line of people waiting to enter the buffets, the rules are more strictly enforced. During slower periods and off-hours in between main meal times, you may be graced with some leniency. This doesn't mean you should try to push it by getting food after the time limit — it's more likely that staff would allow you to sit at the table a bit longer while finishing up dessert or coffee.