The $20 Aldi Shelf That Belongs In Your Kitchen For Extra Pantry Space
If there's one common issue many home cooks face, it's organizing the kitchen pantry. Allotting half a day to clean and systematize is a chore not many look forward to. Sometimes adding extra storage space is a good first step to decluttering your kitchen. The Workzone four-tier utility shelf from Aldi, which retails for about $20 as of January 2025, is an option that provides open storage on a budget. This basic piece of furniture can fit a lot of essentials and is made of polypropylene, a material that can survive various spills and stains with minimal maintenance.
As a pantry shelf first and foremost, it also provides spacious surfaces, standing roughly 54 inches tall with a 24-inch width. For snacks, spices, and small appliances, its 12-inch depth can make it the ideal organizer that your kitchen needs. Still, storage needs vary, so whether this utility shelf is the right fit depends on individual space and organization preferences.
Is Aldi's Workzone 4-tier utility shelf right for you?
The four-tier utility shelf comes disassembled, allowing for easy transport, though that means you have to build it yourself. If you've encountered your fair share of Ikea mishaps, it might cause a bit of trouble. But you don't need to have a carpentry background for the shelf to come to life. There are no tools required to set it up; just a bit of patience is required — or a buddy to help you out. It might also be a bit too plain and generic if you're looking to make your kitchen cozy and curated to who you are. The shelving also only comes in black, so you should consider whether it fits your kitchen's aesthetic. But if you like something that's simple and straightforward, this may be the shelving unit for you.
For those who want something luxurious, the four-tier utility shelf isn't it. Polypropylene is a synthetic plastic that gets the job done for cheap. Don't expect an interesting focal point or a conversation piece that can easily upgrade your kitchen without renovations. But if all you need is extra storage space without the razzle-dazzle, this might be what you're looking for.