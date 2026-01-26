The Foil Hack For Perfectly Baked Cakes Every Time

Your social media feed may be filled with enticing photos of beautifully finished cakes with impossibly level layers and drool-worthy finishes. To achieve these seemingly AI-produced results caressed with homemade touches, you may be wondering how to bake even, level, and lightly golden layers. The answer may just lie in a simple square of aluminum foil.

Once you've mixed your batter and poured it into individual tins, all that remains is to lightly lay a square of foil on top of the batter in the center of the pan. The air in the batter and the leavening agents cause the cake to rise as it hits the oven. As the cake batter reaches roughly 150 degrees Ferenheight, it starts to set from the outside edges in and continues towards the center as it remains in the oven. Draping a piece of foil (sprayed with non-stick spray to prevent sticking) gently presses down the center, helping the cake bake more evenly without doming. Some bakers also suggest poking a hole with a skewer in the center of the tin foil square to let air escape.